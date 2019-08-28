Loss due to floods pegged at Rs 33,000 crore in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state incurred a loss of Rs 33,000 crore due to the floods in the 22 districts, said chief secretary Vijay Bhaskar. He was speaking on the sidelines of ASSOCHAM (The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India) National Conference on Promoting Exports in MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) here on Tuesday. He said a report will be sent to the Centre for fund-related aid.

“The central team was in Kodagu on Tuesday and will head to Delhi after touching Bengaluru to submit a report on the flood. We will also give details of donations made from CSR funds and those by government employees, who donated one day’s salary for the floods. They will release funds after that,” Bhaskar said.

Food kits are also being provided to each family, that include 10 kg rice, 1 kg dal, sugar, oil and salt. “For those who are looking to live in another place, the state will aid them with Rs 5,000 rent per month or will provide alternative accommodation in kalyana mantapas, samudaya bhavans and the likes,” he said.

New policies

He said that the state is coming up with a new industrial policy and agricultural export policy. The industrial policy will have special focus on the MSME sector, involving inputs from ASSOCHAM and FKCCI, in order to create an export strategy for the state. Ravikumar Seshu, co-chairman, ASSOCHAM Karnataka Council said, “We along with the state government will be launching a paid mentorship programme for MSME enterprenuers....”

Team skips worst-hit areas

MADIKERI: A six-member inter-ministerial central team that visited flood-hit Kodagu on Tuesday, skipped several places devastated by landslides and floods including Thora village, where six people died and four are still missing, evoking a sharp response from the public. Many said the visit was just an eyewash. The absence of two MLAs from the district - Appachu Ranjan and KG Bopaiah — during the visit only added to people’s fury. PR Bharat, one of the victims, said they have not been assured of any permanent accommodation facility from the government. Many farmers requested the panel to help growers with their pending loans.