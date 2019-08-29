Centre asks Karnataka government to reconsider clearance for expansion of Karwar port

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

KARWAR: Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has asked the State government to reconsider its decision on clearance given for second phase expansion of Karwar port.

Taking up the second phase of the Karwar port is the long-pending proposal of the Karnataka government before the Central government. But the proposal is being opposed vehemently by the local fishermen as they claim that such a move could impact their livelihood. Even marine biologists have joined the fisherfolk on opposing the project when the district administration held the public hearing.

Opposing the second phase expansion work of Karwar commercial port, Uttara Kannada Fishermen Association Forum had approached the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change requesting to withdraw environmental clearance issued for the port expansion project.

Considering their request, the union ministry has asked the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) of Karnataka to examine the issue and to take appropriate action. Meanwhile, local fishermen visited Bengaluru and submitted a memorandum to authorities of the Environment and Forest Department for the cancellation of green nod.

The Forum has said, the fishermen have already been facing several problems such as dust pollution during the loading and unloading at the port, water pollution and sea erosion due to the annual dredging carried out during the operation of the existing port and more.

The proposed port project would take away the limited space of fishermen and also it could evict fishermen from their residences. Proposed breakwater construction and additional dredging would have an impact on the entire Karwar beach and connected drainage systems, it pointed out.

The fishermen are living in Baithkol area in Karwar which is attached to the port. If the port expansion is taken up, many fishermen especially traditional fishermen will lose their beach to park their boats and to carry out fishing activities. With no option, they will be forced to leave the place. Hundreds of fishermen and their families will be directly affected by the port development.