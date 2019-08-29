Councillors and corporators must file assets, liabilities statement: Karnataka Lokayukta

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty on Wednesday ordered all the corporators/councillors of all corporations and municipal councils across the state to file assets and liabilities statement.

Issuing this directive based on a suo-motu case registered in response to the representation submitted by HM Venkatesh, who claimed to be a social worker, the Lokayukta said it will be fair and reasonable to give each one of them three weeks time from Wednesday to file their statements in terms of Section 22 of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act.

“I am of the view that the corporators/councillors who are public servants within the meaning of Section 7(1) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act are under an obligation and they are duty bound to file Assets and Liabilities on or before June 30 every year”, he said in the order.

