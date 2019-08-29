Home States Karnataka

Harassed Karnataka woman forest officer gets cop cover, recovers forest land

Srilakshmi HS and her staff at the site where a plantation drive was planned

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After five long days of tussle with villagers and local goons, Range Forest Officer Srilakshmi HS (30) was able to recover encroached forest land at Siddlaghatta in Chikkaballapur district under police protection. On Wednesday, under the watch of 200 police personnel and the support of over 60 district forest personnel, 300 saplings were planted in seven acres of the forest land in just five hours. 

TNIE had on Wednesday reported how Srilakshmi and her eight-member team were facing threats from locals and goons who had encroached upon 63.25 acres of reserve forest and were claiming ownership. She was fighting a battle without any police support. Top forest officials communicated with revenue and police officials on Wednesday. 

‘Plantation drive will be completed in 5 days’

Tashildar K Narasimhamurthy visited the spot and asked the police to provide security. They told the protesting locals on Wednesday that the land in question belonged to the forest department and that survey reports and revenue records also show it is reserve forest. He also instructed the police to ensure that there is no further encroachment of the forest land.

“Locals, claiming to be farmers, had encroached the land. But records showed that the 63.25 acres was a reserve forest which had degraded. There was no record that the land belonged to farmers and locals as they claimed. The revenue department has confirmed it and locals have to accept it. Now am not scared anymore. Police too now accept that it’s forest land and have agreed to provide security to me and my team and protect the land after the afforestation drive,” RFO Srilakshmi told TNIE.

The 63.25 acres is part of the 163.25 acres reserve forest, but 100 acres is currently under litigation. Srilakshmi said with the help of 100 labourers and department staff, the entire plantation drive will be completed in another five days. Police and forest staff will protect the land to ensure locals do not damage the place, she added.

