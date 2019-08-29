Home States Karnataka

Issue notification so CBI can start probing IMA scam: Karnataka High Court

The court observed that the central agency cannot delay the probe, considering the nature of the controversy.

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the Union Government to issue notification at the earliest for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take up investigation of the IMA scam. 

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammd Nawaz issued this direction as the CBI has not started the probe. The CBI cannot delay the probe, considering the nature of the controversy, the court observed.

The court issued this direction after the counsel of the CBI informed the court that the investigating agency has not yet received the notification from the Union government to take up the probe, as the State accorded sanction to hand over the probe to the CBI. The court was hearing PIL petitions seeking directions to protect the interest of the investors of IMA group of companies. 

Details of seizure

The court directed the Special Investigation Team to submit the details of seizure of biscuits from the premises of IMA company, founded by Mansoor Khan, after the counsel of a petitioners submitted before the court that they need clarity to know whether the said biscuits are gold-plated. 

