Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu losing hold of long-time fortress Ballari?

BENGALURU: On August 20, when minister B Sriramulu took oath along with 16 other ministers to be inducted to the cabinet, he took oath as ‘Ballari Sriramulu’. However, he is now struggling to retain his power in a place which was his fortress once. There was a hope and demand to make Sriramulu the Deputy CM, but he was given the Health ministry.

“Though there has been a strong protest from Ballari against the BJP high command, Sriramulu has not uttered a single word against them. In fact, he requested his supporters not to stage a protest through social media,’’ sources said. “His hold on Ballari is not like before after his connect with Reddy brothers went sour. So, Sriramulu wanted to retain it. Since he did not get the DyCM’s post, he has appealed to BSY, but the latter is said to have promised the post to ex-Congress leader Anand Singh,’’ sources said.

When contacted, he did not reveal much about his discussion with Yediyurappa. “I was born and brought up in Ballari, so it would be nice if they make me district-in-charge. I am confident that our party leaders will give the post to me,’’ he said. Party sources said he will be given Chitradurga district in-charge.