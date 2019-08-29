Karnataka's new policy will take IT industry to Tier-II cities

Jevin Selwyn Henry By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The Karnataka government will unveil a new IT policy in less than a month that will encourage investments in the information technology sector in Tier-II cities like Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Kalaburgi and other places. Interactions have already been held with stakeholders including industry associations, entrepreneurs, CII and IT majors, to elicit their feedback.

Speaking at the inauguration of ‘Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2019—Mysore Road Show, organised by the Department of IT, BT and S&T with the theme ‘Mysuru, the Next Innovation Hub’ here on Wednesday, IT secretary EV Ramana Reddy said Karnataka continues to dominate the IT and biotechnology sectors. The new policy will offer incentives for startups and budding entrepreneurs to go beyond Bengaluru which has reached saturation, he said.

Reddy said there are already IT industries operating from Tier-II cities which will help the state grow into a trillion-dollar economy. The IT business, particularly in Bengaluru, accounts for 45 per cent of the state’s GDP. Mysuru exports software worth Rs 6,000 crore, which is more than the total exports of some other states. “We have a better ecosystem and we are also equipped with good Research and Development institutions and engineering colleges which produce skilled manpower. The engineering colleges in the state are the base for the growth of IT industries,” he added.

On the recession, which has led to the closure of more than 6,000 small and medium scale industries, Reddy said it has not affected investment in the IT sector. The department is planning to strengthen the New Age Innovation Network (NAIN) and it will be renamed as District Innovation Hubs. It has also tied up with 36 engineering colleges, including four in Mysuru, where projects will be funded and incubation centres set up to encourage innovations and entrepreneurship, he added.

The IT secretary said Mysuru has the potential to become a premier start-up hub in the country. The city has many research and engineering institutions and the STPI earth station which have contributed to the growth of IT sector.

So far, the department has funded 262 startups to the tune of Rs 62 crore and 100 more have been listed, including startups in Mysuru. The Mysuru Electronics System and Design manufacturing cluster has been started to boost IT and have an innovation hub while 7,000 sqft space has been earmarked for setting up of hardware startups, he said.