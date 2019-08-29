Home States Karnataka

Money Laundering case: Karnataka HC dismisses DK Shivakumar's petition questioning ED summons

The ED issued summons last December, after invoking the scheduled offence on the charges of money laundering after huge cash was found in the flat owned by Shivakumar during the I-T raids.

Published: 29th August 2019 04:31 PM

BENGALURU: In a setback to former minister DK Shivakumar and four others, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday dismissed the petitions filed by them questioning the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the case registered against them under Prevention of Money Laundering (PML) Act.

Justice Aravind Kumar dismissed the petitions filed by them.

The ED, Delhi, issued summons against them in last December, after invoking the scheduled offence on the charges of money laundering after a huge amount of cash was found at the flat owned by Shivakumar during the raid conducted by I-T Department.

The four other accused are Sunil Sharma, Sachin Narayan, Anjaneya Hanumanthaiah and Rajendra.

The court observed that it is for the authority to decide whether offence is made out or not under the PML Act, while dismissing the petitions.

