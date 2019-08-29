No new teachers for government schools in Karnataka anytime soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Government schools across taluks are in dire need of teachers, but they may have to wait another year, as the compulsory transfer of teachers seems to have many obstacles in its path. On the eve of the scheduled transfers, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar, on Wednesday, indefinitely postponed the process due to “unavoidable circumstances.”

This, after the process had been rescheduled five times already. It was only on Monday that the Department of Public Instruction had, for the fifth time, provided a fresh schedule for the transfers. With just a month left for mid-term exams to kick-off, it will be unlikely that these transfers would take place anytime soon, said sources.

As per the rules mandating transfers, taluks that have more than 20% vacancies, will get teachers. Also, those teachers who have served for at least 10 years at an ‘A’ centre (urban areas), will be made to move to a ‘C’ centre (rural areas).

With the process being postponed again, high school teachers intra-unit transfers, high school physical education teachers, mutual transfers within the educational unit, etc, will also be put on hold. Suresh, however, has assured teachers of speedy redressal of issues.