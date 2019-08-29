Home States Karnataka

Six-year-old boy from North Karnataka helps flood-hit students get uniforms

Manjunath, a student of Kuvempu Centenary Model Government School in Kinnala village helped lakhs of students to get a set of uniform, a set of shoes and two sets of socks free of cost.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A petition initiated by a six-year-old boy studying in Class 1 at a government school in Koppal district of North Karnataka has helped lakhs of students in government-run schools to get a set of uniform, a set of shoes and two sets of socks free of cost. 

Manjunath, a student of Kuvempu Centenary Model Government School, Kinnala village in Koppal taluk, filed a petition through his father DB Harijan to help flood-hit students with a second set of uniform. Following this, the division bench issued a direction to the state government to provide uniform to all students below and of 14 years, in government schools within two months. 

Raising hygiene concerns overusing the same uniform through the week, the court said that not providing a second set of uniform to students is not only arbitrary but is also irrational. The court directed the State to provide the second set of uniform, a set of shoes and socks to Manjunath within two weeks, as his petition helped students. 

88,000 pairs sanctioned

The Karnataka government on Wednesday sanctioned close to 88,000 pairs of uniforms for school children from Class 1 to 10 for flood-affected regions in the state. A circular issued by the government to the authorities concerned permits a total of 87,903 pairs of uniforms to be bought under the government’s Vidya Vikas Scheme to be for distribution among school-going students.

BBMP allows festival on college ground, residents move High Court

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the BBMP to provide a copy of the permission accorded to hold 11-day long Ganesha Utsava at National College Ground in Basavangudi. After hearing the PIL filed by Shankarapuram Residents’ Welfare Association, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz issued the direction.

The petitioner alleged that the permission was given for 11 days, ignoring the assurance given by the BBMP before the High Court in 2017 that the ground will be open for non-sporting events five days a month. The court will further hear the matter on Thursday.

