Home States Karnataka

Three kids buried alive after sand mound collapses in Karnataka's Koppal district

According to district police chief Sunilkumar, sand mining was being carried out illegally in the agriculture land.

Published: 29th August 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Locals carry the body of a victim from the accident site near Navali village, Koppal district, on Wednesday

Locals carry the body of a victim from the accident site near Navali village, Koppal district, on Wednesday | express

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: Three children were buried alive when a sand mound in an agriculture field collapsed on them near Navali tank in Kanakagiri taluk in Koppal district on Wednesday. The victims are one-and-a-half-year-old Kavita and her sister Savita (3) and Sonu (7). Hailing from Pune, the victims’ families were working as labourers at a kiln in Navali. 

According to DCP Sunilkumar, sand mining was being carried out illegally in the agriculture land. He said the owner of the land was absconding and Kanakagiri tahsildar has been asked to file a case against the former.

As there was a delay in the arrival of an ambulance, the bodies of the victims were taken to the government hospital in Kanakagiri in a police vehicle. Meanwhile, residents staged a protest and demanded action against the revenue inspector. 

Kanakagiri tahsildar Ravi Angadi said a report on the incident will be submitted to the district administration. Meanwhile, Kanakagiri MLA Basavaraj Dhadesagoor said the aspect of illegal sand mining will be thoroughly investigated.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka sand mound collapse Koppal sand mound collapse Karnataka agriculture land illegal sand mining
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp