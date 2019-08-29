Three kids buried alive after sand mound collapses in Karnataka's Koppal district

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: Three children were buried alive when a sand mound in an agriculture field collapsed on them near Navali tank in Kanakagiri taluk in Koppal district on Wednesday. The victims are one-and-a-half-year-old Kavita and her sister Savita (3) and Sonu (7). Hailing from Pune, the victims’ families were working as labourers at a kiln in Navali.

According to DCP Sunilkumar, sand mining was being carried out illegally in the agriculture land. He said the owner of the land was absconding and Kanakagiri tahsildar has been asked to file a case against the former.

As there was a delay in the arrival of an ambulance, the bodies of the victims were taken to the government hospital in Kanakagiri in a police vehicle. Meanwhile, residents staged a protest and demanded action against the revenue inspector.

Kanakagiri tahsildar Ravi Angadi said a report on the incident will be submitted to the district administration. Meanwhile, Kanakagiri MLA Basavaraj Dhadesagoor said the aspect of illegal sand mining will be thoroughly investigated.