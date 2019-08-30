Home States Karnataka

Congress MLA DK Shivakumar moves HC seeking protection from arrest

Shivakumar, 57, moved the High Court after the ED summoned him to appear before its investigation team in New Delhi on August 30 in connection with a case filed against him in 2018.

Published: 30th August 2019 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka minister

Former Karnataka Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Karnataka's former Congress minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday moved an application in the state High Court for interim protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged involvement in 'hawala' (illegal) transactions, a party official said.

"Shivkumar's counsel B.V. Acharya has filed a writ petition in the High Court for an urgent hearing on granting interim protection to him from arrest by the ED in the alleged money laundering case," party spokesman Ravi Gowda told IANS.

Shivakumar, 57, moved the High Court after the ED summoned him to appear before its investigation team in New Delhi on Friday afternoon in connection with the case filed against him in 2018 for the alleged violation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

ALSO READ: ED summons former Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar to appear before it in Delhi

Shivakumar tweeted earlier in the day that the ED had sent him summons on Thursday night after the High Court rejected his petition for quashing its December 2018 order to appear before its investigation team for probing the illegal transactions.

"Have received summons from ED late yesterday (Thursday) night asking me to appear at 1:00 p.m. today (Friday)," he tweeted.

"Although the sudden scheduling by ED is malafide, I believe in (the) rule of law and will definitely participate and cooperate with them (it) and abide by the law of our country," his tweet further said.

The alleged money laundering came to light after raids by the tax sleuths on Shivakumar's flat in New Delhi on August 2, 2017 led to seizure of unaccounted cash worth Rs 8.59 crore without evidence of its source of income.

Cases were filed against him and four others associated with him under Sections 277 and 278 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 and Sections 120(B), 193 and 199 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The judge also observed that it was for the law enforcing agencies like the ED and I-T Department to ascertain if the offence was in violation of the PMLA and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988," an ED official told IANS on Thursday.

"The I-T raid on me was politically motivated for hosting then Gujarat Congress MLAs (at a private resort on Bengaluru outskirts in July-August 2017). As a loyal soldier of (the) Congress and a responsible politician, I did what (the) party asked me to do (and) for which I have been targetted," said Shivakumar, considered to be the party's trouble-shooter.

He also tweeted that he has full faith in the legal system and will face this (case) legally and politically.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DK Shivakumar Karnataka Congress
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp