Congress to raise BJP's flood-handling tactic if bypolls happen in Karnataka

Former CM Siddaramaiah accused both the Centre and the state governments of not declaring the Karnataka floods a national calamity in spite of the colossal losses.

Published: 30th August 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to bounce back politically, the Congress, led by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah staged a massive dharna in Bengaluru on Thursday, alleging 'failure', over the way the Union and state governments had handled flood-relief efforts in the state.

They threatened that if the government would not pull up its socks and heed their warning, their protests would intensify and an aggressive agitation would be launched at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. They also urged the state government to call a special session of the legislature to discuss this calamity.

Siddaramaiah threatened to take the fight to the people on the streets if the government did not respond to the flood situation and sarcastically observed, “There is no government in the state.’’

He accused both the Centre and the state governments of not declaring the Karnataka floods a national calamity in spite of the colossal losses. “With 88 deaths, thousands of acres of farmlands washed away, lakhs of lives affected, they have failed to take up relief efforts on a war footing,” he said.

Later Siddaramaiah and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao led the Congress leaders to Governor Vajubhai Vala and presented a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Governor Vala, urging that the floods be declared a ‘national calamity’ and Rs 5,000 crore to be released as interim relief. 

They demanded that Modi survey the flood-hit areas personally, while stating that visits so far by Union ministers Amit Shah, DV Sadananda Gowda, Nirmala Sitaraman, Suresh Angadi and Pralhad Joshi were just namesake visits.

The Congress alleged that till date, only Rs 374 crore had been released for drought and flood relief for Karnataka at a time when many districts of the state were suffering from drought as well as a serious drinking water and fodder shortage. In a bid to press for a response from the BJP, the Congress is also seeking special grants from the Government, to deal with drought hit areas.

“The drought is a perennial situation and some areas have been continuously suffering from drought for decades. The ground water level in several parts of the state had gone down to 1000 feet and the need for immediate relief is very great,” leaders at the protest pointed out.

