Jaladhaare pilot for four Karnataka districts soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four districts in the state, will soon be able to reduce their dependence on groundwater, if an ambitious plan, proposed by the previous coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy, is implemented.

The project involves pumping surface level water from sources including rivers to the four districts. Termed ‘Jaladhaare’, the scheme has been examined by the new government which is keen on implementing it in Mandya, Vijayapura, Raichur and Kolar as a pilot project.

Earlier this year, Kumaraswamy had announced the scheme, estimated to cost over Rs. 53,000 crore, to supply surface level drinking water to all villages. The water, sourced from lakes and rivers, would be supplied after being treated.

“The detailed project report (DRP) for Mandya and Vijayapura villages is ready. This will be submitted in the coming cabinet meet. For Raichur, the (DPR) is being prepared and the Kolar leg of Jaladhaare will take some more time,” said LK Ateeq, Principal Secretary for the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department. He was addressing a press conference.

Mandya and Vijayapura in fact could see the project take off within two months, Ateeq said. Kolar, due to non availability of water sources, will have to wait for the Yettinahole project to take off. Water for Mandya will be drawn from the KRS reservoir while Vijayapura will get water from the Almatti dam. Raichur will get water from Narayanpura dam.

Minister KS Eshwarappa spoke on the topic of National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) funds. “The Centre owes around Rs 1,000 crore and I will meet the concerned people to urge them to release the funds at the earliest. The Union Government will offer sufficient funds to the state for relief and rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas,” he said.