Home States Karnataka

Karandlaje asks railways to run more special trains

Published: 30th August 2019 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leader and Member of Parliament from Udupi-Chikmagalur Shobha Karandlaje appealed to the Railway Minister and officers to run special train services from Bengaluru, to help people travelling from the city to their natives places in coastal Karnataka for the Ganesha festival.

“As Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated on September 2, thousands are travelling to coastal cities — Mangaluru, Udupi, Kundapura and Karwar. Over 10,000 passengers are in distress and are not able to go to their native places as private bus operators have increased bus fare from the base fare of Rs 800 to Rs 1800, and the fare per seat to Rs 4,000 in many routes,” the MP stated in a letter to Minister of Railways (MoS) Suresh Angadi.

According to Karandlaje, when a similar situation arose on the eve of the Lok Sabha polls, railways had stated a special train between Yeshwantpur-Karwar, which was an instant success, as all tickets were sold within seven hours of opening the ticket window.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp