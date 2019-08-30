Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa plays native card in JD(S) bastion of Mandya

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

KRS (MANDYA DISTRICT): Keen to breach the JDS fortress of Mandya, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa played up the native card and asserted his commitment for the overall development of the district.

Yediyurappa, who hails from Bookanakere in KR Pet taluk of the district, offered bagina to the brimming KRS and offered puja to Goddess Cauvery at the Brindavan Gardens.

“Almost all reservoirs in the state had touched rock bottom triggering panic among people of the state especially farmers. Just 4-5 days of rain filled all reservoirs. I was regularly in touch with Mandya Deputy Commissioner to know the inflow and reservoir levels,” he said and thanked the rain gods for the copious rains that filled up reservoirs including KRS, Kabini, Hemavathi and Harangi in the Cauvery basin.

Without even referring to the previous government’s controversial amusement park project at KRS, Yediyurappa said that he would strive for the development of Brindavan Gardens, visited by tourists from across the world.

Recalling that he had spent his childhood at his grandfather’s house in Kanambadi near KRS and his native village Bookanakere, Yediyurappa said he got an opportunity to develop the KRS and Brindavan Gardens.

The CM announced that the government would not hesitate to make necessary provisions to declare KRS as a revenue village and give away title deeds to 20,000 families.

Yediyurappa said that he would convene a meeting of elected representatives, officials and stakeholders to discuss and decide on reviving sugar factories to enable cane crushing from next year.