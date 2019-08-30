Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before Enforcement Directorate in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Friday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case, officials said.

Shivakumar arrived at the agency's headquarters in Khan Market here around 6:30 pm and he was accompanied by his supporters.

The officials said the statement of the former state minister will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The central agency had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.

The case has been filed based on a charge sheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department against him early last year before a special court here on charges of alleged tax evasion and Hawala transactions worth crores.