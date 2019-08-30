Karnataka government will look at private funding to aid tourism sector

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The tourism sector in Karnataka is set to be revamped with the government planning to push important factors like connectivity, hospitality and the provision of basic amenities with an influx of funds.

Tourism minister CT Ravi on Thursday said that he had instructed officials to study various existing schemes, concepts and policies in order to tweak them to ensure better footfalls. “We have a good product. It needs to be marketed at par with international destinations,” Ravi said.

Talking after his first meeting after taking charge, he said, “I felt like a kindergarten student. This was my very first meeting with the department officials. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said in his Independence day speech that Hampi is one of the 17 destinations identified by the Union Government to attract international tourists. As per our data, in Karnataka, there are 40 tourist circuits and 319 tourist attractions.”

“Since we cannot accommodate all of them, we are planning to rope in private players for investments. After the Ganesha festival, we will meet these private players who will help us in arranging for better amenities,” Ravi said.

But while plans might be chalked up to improve the sector, there still remains the issue of staff shortage. “We do not have enough staff. Out of 317 sanctioned posts, only 69 are filled. How can a department work effectively like this?” he questioned. Ravi also said that Sudha Murthy, the Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, would head the Tourism Task Force, which will suggest ways to get investment from the private sector.

“There is also a proposal for a single window clearance system for private investors that we are considering, in order to make the proposition more attractive,” Ravi said, adding that more local jobs would follow the increased footfalls. The Yatri Nivas stay facilities currently offered by the state government would also be studied to check for their usefulness.

The Government’s taxi scheme, where subsidies are provided to the drivers, to run taxis at tourist destinations will also be studied. “The government provides a Rs. 3 lakh subsidy currently. We really want to know if this is actually helping the beneficiaries or is just another burden on them. We can look at changing the guidelines if required. I have asked for a report to be submitted,” he said.

Out of the 40 odd tourist circuits in the state, comprehensive development will be taken up in batches of two at a time. “Instead of dividing grants across all to maintain a semblance of regional balance, we will focus on one or two at a time,” Ravi said.