Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau lands in Karnataka in ‘search’ of DySP

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A week after a police constable from the state was detained by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau on charges of accepting a bribe from the suspects in the Congress leader Reshma Padekanur murder case, the ACB team reached Vijayapura on Thursday in search of Basavana Bagewadi DySP Maheshwaragouda, who according to them was present with the constable.

On August 22, a police team led by Basavana Bagewadi DySP Maheshwaragouda went to investigate the murder of Reshma in Solapur. Sources said police were interrogating the aides of Taufiq Shaikh Pailwan — the main accused in the murder case, when the ACB conducted a raid.

Sources from Maharashtra Police said, “The ACB conducted a raid on a place where the Karnataka police were investigating. ACB officials found the Karnataka police personnel were taking a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the aides of the accused.” Sources said the ACB arrested the constable and an unknown person.

However, the SP and IGP (Northern rage) had denied the involvement of the DySP in the case. On Thursday, a team of Maharasthra ACB officials approached SP Prakash Nikam and collected details of the murder case and the service details of Maheshwaragouda.

SP Nikam said, “An ACB team approached us and collected the details of the Basavana Bagewadi DySP and the murder case. As soon as we found the name of DySP Maheshwargoud in the FIR and as he had also taken unauthorised leave, we sent a detailed report to DG&IGP Neelamani Raju.” Staffers said he had not reported to office for a week.