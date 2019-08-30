Spl trains for Ganesha festival

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To clear extra rush of passengers during the Ganesha festival, the South Western Railway (SWR) will run special trains.

Special train between Bengaluru and Mangaluru

Yesvantpur - Mangaluru Jn One Way Tatkal Express Special (Train no. 06551): It will depart from Yesvantpur at 10.20 pm on August 30 and arrive at Mangaluru Junction at 8.30 am the following day. Enroute, the train will arrive/depart at Chikbanavar, Kunigal, Shravanabelagola, Channarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabakaputtur and Bantawal.

Mangaluru Jn - Yelahanka One Way Tatkal Express Special: It will depart from Mangaluru Junction at 10.15 pm on September 2 (Monday) and arrive at Yelahanka at 8 am the next day. Enroute, the train will arrive/depart Bantawal, Kabakaputtur, Subrahmanya Road, Sakleshpur, Hassan, Channarayapatna, Shravanabelagola, Kunigal, and Chikbanavar. Both trains will have one AC 3-tier coach, 12 Second class sleeper coaches and two Second class coaches with luggage cum brake van.

Special train between Bengaluru and Kalaburagi

Yelahanka - Kalaburgi Tatkal Express Special will leave Yelahanka at 5 pm on August 30 and reach Kalaburagi at 4.20 am the next day. In the return direction, Kalaburgi - Yelahanka Tatkal Special will depart from Kalaburagi at 8.30pm on September 2 (Monday) and reaches Yelahanka at 07.25 am the next day. En route, the train will have stoppages at Gouribidanur, Hindupur, Dharmavaram, Anantpur, Guntakal (Via Gulapalyamu), Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Yadgir and Wadi in both directions. The train will have a composition of 2 three-tier AC Coaches, 12 three-tier second class sleeper coaches, and 2 Brake Vans with disabled friendly compartments.