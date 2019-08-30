Vehicles carrying effluents should obtain authorisation from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) on Thursday announced that all vehicles used for transporting effluents should obtain authorisation from the board.

After holding a meeting on common effluent treatment plants and hazardous waste handling incinerators with stakeholders, KSPCB Chairman K Sudhakar said all vehicles should be fitted with GPS and they cannot run without KSPCB’s consent. The effluent or waste should be lifted from industry premises before 6 pm and vehicles should reach the facilities before 7 pm.

Sudhakar also directed the stakeholders to prepare a list of defaulting industries that handle more than 80% of the permitted quantity and it should be submitted to the board for consent verification. He also directed the KSPCB officials to initiate immediate action against defaulting industries where facilities were not functioning as per prescribed norms.