What BJP looks for with chances of by-elections in Karnataka

After its drive to enroll new members in the state over the last two months, the BJP state unit has now launched a drive to register two 'active members' in each booth in the state.

Published: 30th August 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel (Photo| Rajesh Shetty, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP might be back in power in the state but there is no time to rest, if leaders are to be believed. After its drive to enroll new members in the state over the last two months, the BJP state unit has now launched a drive to register two “active members” in each booth in the state. The party has set a target of registering one lakh active members across the state.

BJP State membership drive convenor and MLC N Ravi Kumar on Thursday said that the state unit has registered  27,77,823 members and it stood in fifth position among state units from across the country in terms of membership numbers.

Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan were the top four states. On Thursday, BJP National Working President JP Nadda reviewed the membership drive conducted by the party state units across the country.

The active members in each booth will be in touch with other members in their respective booths and keep them informed about party activities and initiatives taken by the state and the central governments. The BJP state unit had earlier set a target of enrolling 50 lakh members during the drive via personal contact, missed call numbers, helplines as well as the NaMo app.

To help achieve this goal, 8,787 vistaraks of the BJP will work round-the-clock. Many senior leaders including Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa too have in the past taken part in the drive to enrol new members. According to a BJP leader, the party had identified booths on the basis of the number of votes candidates polled during the elections.

During the membership drive, they focused on enrolling more members from the booths where the response had not been good. The Old Mysore region is said to be one of the focus areas for the party.

Even newly appointed state president of BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel had stated that they will focus on strengthening the party roots in the Old Mysore region where the party is not too strong.  Kateel had also stated that they will identify other such areas and strengthen it at the booth level. The ongoing membership drive is part of that initiative.

The BJP is set to induct 7 crore new members nationwide, taking their membership numbers to 18 crore, Nadda announced in Delhi on Thursday. The membership drive was launched by Modi in Varanasi on July 6 this year.

Comments

