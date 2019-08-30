Home States Karnataka

With bypolls in Karnataka on mind, JD(S) plans to fight off 'rural party' image

With an absence of clarity on whether the alliance with Congress will continue, the JDS seems to be making an independent effort to make its presence louder, at least in Bengaluru.

Published: 30th August 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

HD-DEVE-GOWDA

Former Indian PM HD Deve Gowda (Photo EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the 17 disqualified legislators are running from pillar to post to find some respite to their dangling political career, parties seem to be making preparations for by-polls in earnest. In the absence of clarity on whether the alliance with Congress will continue, the JDS seems to be making an independent effort to make its presence louder, at least in Bengaluru.

Three out of the 17 disqualified legislators belonged to the JDS and now the party is on a vengeance to win more than it has lost. Its primary focus, at least in Bengaluru, now are the Yeshwanthpura and Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly seats-both held previously by the Congress, apart from Mahalakshmi layout that the JDS held themselves.

Hopeful that factors like candidate, caste, cause, campaign and people’s anger against disqualified MLAs will work in their favour, the JDS has put in place an action plan to win more seats in the city to fight off its image of a “rural party”.

The party is keen on fielding TN Javarai Gowda in Yeshwanthpur assembly seat. The JDS candidate lost to ST Somashekhar of the Congress by 12,000 votes after securing more than 1.10 lakh votes. With public sentiment against Somashekhar, JDS hopes to benefit.  

HD Devegowda’s party believes that it has a chance to win the Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly segment too depending on the candidate Congress picks, this in case the alliance no longer stands. “Muniratna backing BJP will not help because core voters, leader and workers of BJP are dead against Muniratna in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. We will see political polarisation depending on the candidate,” Ramesh Babu said.

Focus on seats in Bengaluru doesn’t mean that the party is disinterested in Hunsur and KR Pete either. Scores of workers of the JDS have been mooting the idea of another member of the HD Devegowda family making their political debut. Devegowda’s elder daughter Anusuya Manjunath’s name is being propped up by the cadre but the leadership is yet to take a call on the same.

 The reluctance, party insiders suggest, comes from the bitter memories of Nikhil Kumar’s humiliating defeat in Mandya Lok Sabha polls that was largely attributed to an overdose of one family dominating the party.  

“In five assembly segments in Bengaluru, the pulse of the people is against those who abandoned their parties. People want to teach them a lesson. There is an undercurrent that will either benefit the JDS or the Congress,” said Ramesh Babu, Spokesperson, JDS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
jds HD Kumaraswamy TN Javarai Gowda Karnataka bypolls chance JDS Congress ties chances HD Deve Gowda JDS strategy Karnataka bypoll 2019 Karnataka bypolls
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp