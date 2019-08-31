Bagina at KRS and not Almatti irks farmers

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: The state government offering ‘bagina’ at the reservoirs in the Cauvery basin and not to those in the Krishna basin has drawn flak from the farmers’ association of North Karnataka. According to them, the Almatti reservoir in Bagalkot district was the first major dam in the state to get filled this monsoon season. They alleged that instead of offering bagina to Almatti, the state government offered it at the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir across the Cauvery river in Mandya district on Thursday.

Aravind Kulkarni, secretary, Karnataka Farmers’ Association, said, “Almatti dam is much bigger than KRS. While the storage capacity of Almatti is 123.08 tmcft, the capacity of KRS is just 49.45 tmcft. It is not just the BJP government ... even previous governments have meted out step-motherly treatment to the Krishna river.”

The farmers also regretted that the government did not consider offering prayers to the swelling Tungabhadra dam.