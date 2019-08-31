Belagavi Zilla Panchayat member stops distribution of rusty cycles to kids

Tushar A Majukar By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: It has come to light that the government is distributing bicycles of “substandard quality” to students of some government schools in the Belagavi region under a government-sponsored programme.



Irked over distribution of “damaged” cycles to Class 8 and 9 students, Belagavi Zilla Panchayat member Ramesh Goral, who is also chairman of Standing Committee for Education and Health, slammed the authorities after halting the distribution of these bicycles to students of the city.

Goral was recently invited by the authorities of Shivaji Vidyalaya in Yellur village of Belagavi taluk to hand over bicycles to schoolchildren when he noticed that these cycles were in a “bad shape”. From handles to pedals and carriers to even metal parts of the bicycles were said to be rusted, bent or broken.

Goral immediately took the school authorities to task and approached the ZP Chief Executive Officer Rajendra K V, and complained about the bicycles. Rajendra then instructed authorities of the Education department to stop distribution of the same. Goral said, “It is a waste of funds provided by the government for the welfare of these poor school students. Nothing is being processed according to rules and regulations due to which quality is compromised,” he said, alleging that he suspects major corruption in the whole affair.

Goral stressed that a committee comprising Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI), Block Education Officer and technical experts approve bicycles from the contractor, after thoroughly inspecting them.

Responding to Goral’s complaint, ZP CEO Rajendra assured to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter and initiate “stern action” against the authorities concerned, if they are found guilty.