Flood revisits Uttara Kannada

Water gushes into houses in low-lying areas of the district

Published: 31st August 2019 05:51 AM

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Floods revisited parts of Uttara Kannada district on Friday following heavy rains since Thursday night. Shatageri village in Ankola taluk recorded 167 mm rainfall, which was the highest in the entire state on Friday.

Many roads and areas at Manki village in Honnavar taluk were submerged for a few hours due to overflowing of Doddahalla stream. The stream water gushed into many villages in the Manki gram panchayat limits on Friday afternoon, leaving residents panicked.

Bhatkal Assistant Commissioner, Honnavar tahsildar, police and other officials visited the village.
There was flood-like situation in a few low lying areas at Karki and Najagar villages in Honnavar taluk after the stream water gushed into residential areas. The overflowing Gundbal river also created panic among villagers.

A house inundated by floodwater in Manki village in Honnavar taluk on Friday;
students wading through rainwater on a school premises in Honnavar | Express

In Kumta taluk, villages on the bank of Aghanashini river were all ready to shift themselves to safer places, sensing danger due to overflowing of the river. However, river water did not gush into residential areas and by evening, the rain stopped and water receded.

House collapses in  Ankola taluk

A house was reportedly collapsed at Bilihonygi village in Ankola taluk following heavy rain.The house, belonging to Rudru Devu Harikantra, was submerged during the August first week flood and it caved-in on Friday morning. Though no one was injured in the incident, household items were damaged.

Charmadi Ghat opens for LMVs

Chikkamagaluru: The district administration has granted permission for light motor vehicles (LMVs) to ply on the Charmadi Ghat highway from 6 am to 6 pm from August 29. Permission has been given to light motor vehicles like cars, jeeps, tempos, vans, two-wheelers and ambulances to travel on this road. “Movement of heavy vehicles such as transport buses, lorries, bullet tankers, ship cargo containers, long vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, multi-electric truck trailers and all modern freight carrying goods vehicles is prohibited,” said Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautam. “It may be recalled that vehicular movement was prohibited till September 14 in view of landslides. Traffic was blocked from Kottigehara to Charmadi.

