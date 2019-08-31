Home States Karnataka

Two rooms for seven classes in this Gadag school

There were seven classrooms in the school at the Old Holehadagali village were washed away in the recent flood.

A class in session at the school in Holehadagali village | express

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Close to 90 students of the Government Primary School at Holehadagali village in Gadag district are facing a tough time post the recent floods that ravaged the region. Reason: The 90-odd students studying in Classes 1-7 are accommodated in two classrooms.

There were seven classrooms in the school at the Old Holehadagali village were washed away in the recent flood. Even school laboratory equipment, library, documents and other furniture were washed away. Therefore, the school shifted to the new Holehadagali village. Also, several families, whose houses were damaged in the old village, moved to the new village.

Shanta Pujar, a Class 6 student said, “Our old school was the best. But owing to the floods, we had to come to the new school. We are not very comfortable here as we just have two rooms. Also, shortage of basic facilities is affecting us. If a teacher is teaching students of a particular class, then the other grade students find it difficult to concentrate.”

School principal TA Dasar said, “Everything was washed away in the floods. Certificates won by students in district-level competitions too were destroyed. Important documents like attendance registers were swept away. Now, we are accommodating all the students in two classrooms.” Meanwhile, Ron Block Education Officer Nanjundayya said the department will soon convene a meeting and resolve the issue. 

