‘Will order resurvey of shelterless, have novel idea on building homes’

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Evolving into a prominent Lingayat leader in the company of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Housing Minister V Somanna is saddled with the challenge of realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet programme ‘Housing for All by 2022’. Manning the Housing ministry for the second time, Somanna, who has come a long way from the streets of Vijayanagar, Bengaluru, says he has drawn up “novel plans to build dream houses for the poor”.

Somanna spoke on housing, development of slums into healthy habitation units and preparations for Dasara, as he is also minister in-charge of Mysuru. He is also calling on senior leaders, writers, conducting meetings and setting the ball rolling for the Navaratri festivities.

Excerpts from an interview.

You are handling the Housing portfolio for the second time. What are the challenges and priorities?

I did not ask for a ministerial berth or a specific portfolio. I’m happy that party leaders and CM Yediyurappa have reposed faith in me and given me the responsibility. The party leadership may have thought I would handle it well as I had handled the same portfolio in the past. I will set my agenda and try to achieve it in phases, but will have to run against time.

Just three years remain to realize Modi’s housing dream. Are you equipped to deliver?

I agree with PM Modi’s commitment to shelterless people. The state government and Centre would give matching grants to build houses, which would invariably go into the hands of contractors. Previously, the state government gave the beneficiary Rs 5 lakh to build a house. I plan to meet the Prime Minister. I want the beneficiaries to construct their houses themselves, instead of contractors.

Do you have any plans for the Karnataka Housing Board and Slum Board, as Karnataka is still not free of slums?

I have decided to revamp the Karnataka Housing Board and Slum Board. I want them to work as they had done in my previous regime. I totally disagree with earlier survey reports and figures of the homeless and will order a resurvey as the number of such families is rising. I will convene a meeting of NGOs, experts, representatives from panchayats and design a roadmap for the resurvey. Though, right now I am busy with the Dasara preparations.

Do you have specific plans for the urban poor and slums?

The Union government is giving subsidy and support under Prime Minister Awas Yojana. Much more has to be done. It will be discussed at length and taken up after a meeting with officials and stakeholders.

How do you plan to make Dasara festivities a big success?

Dasara is a world-famous cultural extravaganza, and I will make every effort to ensure it attracts more tourists from across the globe. I will see to it that there is no confusion or shortcomings in the arrangements.

Are you feeling the heat of non-cooperation from local representatives of your own party?

There are no such problems as everyone has been taken into confidence for Dasara. MLA Ramdas has participated in all the meetings and was with CM Yediyurappa on Thursday. Attempts will be made to take leaders of all parties into confidence.