Winter session may be held in October

BENGALURU: The BJP-led state government will have the winter session in October this year. If everything goes well, the session will be held in both Bengaluru and Belagavi.

Every year, the winter session used to be held either in November or December. In 2016 and 2017, the winter session started in November, last year it was held in December. This year, the Yediyurappa government is likely to hold it in October.

An official from the Chief Minister’s office said, “It will also focus on preparation for the 2020-21 budget. Though the budget will be presented in February 2020, preparation will start much earlier,’’ said the official.

Sources also said some days of the winter session may happen at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi and the remaining days at the Vidhana Soudha.