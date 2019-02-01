Home States Karnataka

Accident-prone curves at Ghat section in Karnataka to get safer after SC directions

D V Girish, wildlife conservationist, said that unprecedented work is going on in the district in a bid to provide wider roads to Sringeri and Horanadu.

Road widening work being carried out between Jayapura and Sringeri Road. | Express Photo Services

BENGALURU: Following Supreme Court directions, the state government has taken up major curve improvement works at accident-prone zones in the ghat section of Chikkamagaluru district. Public Works Department officials said the improvement work is to prevent accidents that regularly happen on narrow curves and hairpin bends along these areas.  

Curve improvement works, that includes road widening, is currently happening at some four to five major routes which include - Mudigere to Kottigehara, Jayapura to Sringeri, Horanadu to Jayapura, Horanadu to Basarikatte and Haluvalli to Basarikatte.

Speaking to TNIE, Padmanabha, executive engineer, Chikkamagaluru division said, “We have taken up improvement works in curves, intersections and minor bridges. This is as per the apex court’s directions and so it is being done in selected curves phase-wise with each section being completed in 3-4 months depending on the curve length.”

A resident of Billalkoppa, Basarikatte Narayan Bhat told TNIE that with Lok Sabha elections around the corner, work is happening at a “Roads leading to Sringeri are being improved. This was badly needed as it was difficult to traverse on a narrow road with hairpin bends,” he added.

A gram panchayat member added, “Authorities have taken up the work because former the PM, who is a devotee of Sringeri Mutt, regularly visit the area. Curve work at major junctions in the ghats needs to be done properly. Now many of these hill slopes are barren and exposed without any thought to provide slope stability by the engineers. Next monsoon, the exposed regions will slide.”

However, Padmanabha added, “As far as slope stability is concerned, we are building retaining walls while it is responsibility of the forest department to take up afforestation work on these slopes as one per cent of the project cost is kept for this.”

