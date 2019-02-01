Another man falls prey to tiger in HD Kote taluk

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In the second such incident in three days, a tiger killed a man at Machure village in HD Kote taluk on Thursday.

The fatal attack by a tiger on Kencha (55) of Thimana Hosahalli Hadi, took place about 5 km away from the spot where another man was killed by a tiger on January 28.

Thursday’s incident took place when Kencha was returning after grazing cattle between Sabena Kallihadi and Gollur Hadi. The tiger, which was hiding in the bushes, pounced on him and dragged him into the woods. Nagraj, a fellow villager was armed with an iron rod tried to save Kencha from the tiger, but his attempt was in vain, sources said. Kencha was found dead at 4.30 pm.

As the news of the death spread like wildfire at Thimana Hosahalli and neighbouring areas, villagers staged a protest at Machure rising slogans against the government, and forest officials in particular.

They said Kencha’s death came when they were still in shock after 28-year-old Thimmaiah (28) was killed by a tiger at Gundre three days ago.

Many people, including women and children, stayed indoors following the twin incidents.The villagers said the tiger, which they believe is a maneater, was on the prowl, and was sighted more than five times on Thursday. They blamed the “callousness” of forest personnel for the deaths and demand that the big cat be killed.

A team of forest officials with more than 25 guards and five elephants continued their search for the tiger. Range Forest Officer Subramanya Rao said they have been searching for the tiger for three days. ACF Keshav Gowda said they will continue the search operation on Friday too. Forest personnel have sought permission to eliminate the tiger,said sources.