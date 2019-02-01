Home States Karnataka

Centre owes Karanataka whopping Rs 1,800 crore under MGNREGA

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Krishna Byre Gowda has now said that all Karnataka wants from the Union budget is for the Centre to keep up to its obligations.

Published: 01st February 2019

A file picture of women employed under the MGNREGA scheme

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is inching towards creating a record with 10.5 crore person-days of job creation under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) this year but the Centre’s reluctance to pay the pending bills are acting as disincentives in the process.

Arrears from the previous year and pending wages and bills this year put together, the Narendra Modi-led Union government owes Karnataka Rs 1,800 crore.

Tired of the Centre’s dilly-dallying in the matter, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Krishna Byre Gowda has now said that all Karnataka wants from the Union budget is for the Centre to keep up to its obligations.

“I am in no delusion to expect achche din or any bonanza from the current dispensation,” he said.

In 2016, the Karnataka government paid Rs 2,175 crore that was supposed to be paid by the Centre to labourers under the scheme. Over the last two years, that state has recovered only Rs 1,200 crore from the Centre, leaving arrears of Rs 935 crore.

The Centre is yet to make payments of Rs 850 crore for this year’s wagers and bills, taking the total to Rs 1,800 crore.

“Payments aren’t being made because the Centre’s budget allocation has been spent as early as December and they have run out of money. Reappropriations for Rs 6,000 crore have been made now, but that is barely enough to pay arrears. What about bills that will be raised till February-March? The requirement is Rs 10,000-12,000 crore. Another reappropriation needs to be made, thus delaying payments again,” a RDPR source said.

Karnataka’s target for this year under the scheme was 8.5 person-days. Considering that this was a drought year, the state has managed to create 5-6 lakh person-days per day, thus predicting to complete 10.5 crore person-days.

“We are willing to give our share and we also have it but we don’t know if the Centre has the money to pay labourers. Does the government have money only to waive off big corporate loans?” Byre Gowda asked.

