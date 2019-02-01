Home States Karnataka

Deve Gowda, Siddaramaiah shadowbox expected as Congress and JD(S) to discuss seat-sharing for Lok Sabha polls

As Lok Sabha polls draw near, and with it, the need to discuss seat-sharing between coalition partners, the underlying tensions between Congress and JD(S) are bursting out into the open.

Published: 01st February 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Lok Sabha polls draw near, and with it, the need to discuss seat-sharing between coalition partners, the underlying tensions between Congress and JD(S) is bursting out into the open.

This time, the direct conflict is between JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, and his one-time protege, coordination committee chief Siddaramaiah.

While some may believe that the public bickering could indicate the breakdown of the coalition ahead of elections, leaders of both parties, as well as political analysts, feel the outburst and its timing is merely power play — more so between Gowda and Siddaramaiah.

“In this coalition, people have realised that crybabies get what they ask for, and making a noise works in their favour,” said a senior minister. Seat-sharing discussions will take place at the state level, as much as Deve Gowda dislikes it. Analysts believe that given the history they share and the position Gowda and Siddaramaiah hold in their respective parties, each would like to see the other’s position dwindle before they sit down at the bargaining table.  

“If there is anyone in the Congress who can engage in a hard bargain, it is Siddaramaiah. Strategically, it works to JD(S)’ advantage if they neutralise him. Incidentally, he is also giving them the opportunity -- either with his personal comments or through his supporters,” observed A Narayana, political analyst and researcher.

JD(S) sources suggest that their party supremo would like a larger engagement with the Congress central leadership on seat-sharing, instead of dealing with state leaders. “He is our national president and it is fair for him to expect to deal with the Congress national president. We may be a regional party but we are also alliance partners,” said a JD(S) leader.

Leaders of both parties agree that the seemingly public bickering comes at a convenient time. The apparent grounds for Gowda’s outburst were statements by Siddaramaiah’s followers hailing the former chief minister, but such statements in the past have not caused such discomfort to the JD(S).

“Siddaramaiah could be a stumbling block, and that really seems to be the source of the outbursts. Given his personal equation with Gowda and Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah too has been ungracious towards the JD(S),” observed A Narayana, recalling the time Siddaramaiah stay put at a naturopathy centre in Dharmasthala during the early days of government formation.

Sources from both parties agree that Siddaramaiah and Gowda’s brand of politics is somewhat similar, and the duo understands each others’ strategies. Congress leaders believe that Gowda is trying his best to discourage the Congress central leadership from reposing its faith entirely in Siddaramaiah. “The tension between the two is personal and political. Tensions are being brought to the fore keeping in mind the political necessities of the hour,” Narayana added.,

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H D Deve Gowda Siddaramaiah Congress JD(S) Lok Sabha Polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp