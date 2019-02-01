Deve Gowda, Siddaramaiah shadowbox expected as Congress and JD(S) to discuss seat-sharing for Lok Sabha polls

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Lok Sabha polls draw near, and with it, the need to discuss seat-sharing between coalition partners, the underlying tensions between Congress and JD(S) is bursting out into the open.

This time, the direct conflict is between JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, and his one-time protege, coordination committee chief Siddaramaiah.

While some may believe that the public bickering could indicate the breakdown of the coalition ahead of elections, leaders of both parties, as well as political analysts, feel the outburst and its timing is merely power play — more so between Gowda and Siddaramaiah.

“In this coalition, people have realised that crybabies get what they ask for, and making a noise works in their favour,” said a senior minister. Seat-sharing discussions will take place at the state level, as much as Deve Gowda dislikes it. Analysts believe that given the history they share and the position Gowda and Siddaramaiah hold in their respective parties, each would like to see the other’s position dwindle before they sit down at the bargaining table.

“If there is anyone in the Congress who can engage in a hard bargain, it is Siddaramaiah. Strategically, it works to JD(S)’ advantage if they neutralise him. Incidentally, he is also giving them the opportunity -- either with his personal comments or through his supporters,” observed A Narayana, political analyst and researcher.

JD(S) sources suggest that their party supremo would like a larger engagement with the Congress central leadership on seat-sharing, instead of dealing with state leaders. “He is our national president and it is fair for him to expect to deal with the Congress national president. We may be a regional party but we are also alliance partners,” said a JD(S) leader.

Leaders of both parties agree that the seemingly public bickering comes at a convenient time. The apparent grounds for Gowda’s outburst were statements by Siddaramaiah’s followers hailing the former chief minister, but such statements in the past have not caused such discomfort to the JD(S).

“Siddaramaiah could be a stumbling block, and that really seems to be the source of the outbursts. Given his personal equation with Gowda and Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah too has been ungracious towards the JD(S),” observed A Narayana, recalling the time Siddaramaiah stay put at a naturopathy centre in Dharmasthala during the early days of government formation.

Sources from both parties agree that Siddaramaiah and Gowda’s brand of politics is somewhat similar, and the duo understands each others’ strategies. Congress leaders believe that Gowda is trying his best to discourage the Congress central leadership from reposing its faith entirely in Siddaramaiah. “The tension between the two is personal and political. Tensions are being brought to the fore keeping in mind the political necessities of the hour,” Narayana added.,