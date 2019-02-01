Home States Karnataka

Elect us, will give ‘Bharat Ratna’ for Shivakumar Swamiji: Kumaraswamy ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The CM said he saw the devotees holding placards at the funeral procession and seeking an explanation from the Centre as to why the Bharat Ratna was not given to the seer.

Published: 01st February 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka​ CM Kumaraswamy (File | EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday turned the demand to confer ‘Bharat Ratna’ on Siddaganga Mutt seer Shivakumar Swamiji into a political issue and tried to woo a large number of his devotees.

“If you empower us with an opportunity, we will honour your wish by giving the award to the Swamiji,” he said.

This is seen as a bid to woo the politically and numerically strong Lingayat community ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

“It’s a very sensitive thing, you should support us,” he told to the gathering of over 2 lakh people at the ‘Punya Smarane’ on the 11th-day ceremony of the seer held at the Siddaganga Mutt. The 111-year-old seer passed away on January 21.

The CM said he saw the devotees holding placards at the funeral procession and seeking an explanation from the Centre as to why the Bharat Ratna was not given to the seer.

“It’s an omission and in six-seven months time, the scenario will change,” he said without referring to the Lok Sabha polls.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy claimed that he had discussed the issue with his deputy G Parameshwara and also all issues related to making the Swamiji’s contributions reach out to the people. Parameshwara was seated next to the CM on the dais.

Recalling that he had conferred the Karnataka Ratna on the seer in 2007 when he headed the JD(S)-BJP alliance government, the CM said, “I had given the silver chair offered to me by a fan in Vijayapura to the Swamiji and honoured him at the function held before the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. It was a great opportunity for me to do so.”

He kept on harping on the fact that he was a great admirer of the Swamiji. “We discussed in the cabinet to launch a programme in the name of the Swamiji which would be announced in the budget. We want to make his birthplace Veerapura in Magadi taluk of Ramanagara district a model village,”  he said.

Reacting to a list of suggestions of former minister V Somanna of BJP, the CM said that he and his cabinet colleagues will not ignore any suggestions.

Almost all the Congress party leaders including Parameshwara, home minister M B Patil, former CMs Siddaramaiah and Veerappa Moily felt that if Bharat Ratna was conferred on the Swamiji the prestige of the award would be enhanced.

Patil, apparently to impress the audience, announced that he would try to get the Nobel prize for Siddaganga Mutt as there was no precedent of conferring it posthumously.  “I will do my best through proper documentation to get the award for the mutt as an institution,”  he said.

State BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa said that the Swamiji was not just a Bharat Ratna but Vishwa Ratna.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H D Kumaraswamy Shivakumar Swamiji Bharat Ratna Lok Sabha Polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp