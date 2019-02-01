Elect us, will give ‘Bharat Ratna’ for Shivakumar Swamiji: Kumaraswamy ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

TUMAKURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday turned the demand to confer ‘Bharat Ratna’ on Siddaganga Mutt seer Shivakumar Swamiji into a political issue and tried to woo a large number of his devotees.

“If you empower us with an opportunity, we will honour your wish by giving the award to the Swamiji,” he said.

This is seen as a bid to woo the politically and numerically strong Lingayat community ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

“It’s a very sensitive thing, you should support us,” he told to the gathering of over 2 lakh people at the ‘Punya Smarane’ on the 11th-day ceremony of the seer held at the Siddaganga Mutt. The 111-year-old seer passed away on January 21.

The CM said he saw the devotees holding placards at the funeral procession and seeking an explanation from the Centre as to why the Bharat Ratna was not given to the seer.

“It’s an omission and in six-seven months time, the scenario will change,” he said without referring to the Lok Sabha polls.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy claimed that he had discussed the issue with his deputy G Parameshwara and also all issues related to making the Swamiji’s contributions reach out to the people. Parameshwara was seated next to the CM on the dais.

Recalling that he had conferred the Karnataka Ratna on the seer in 2007 when he headed the JD(S)-BJP alliance government, the CM said, “I had given the silver chair offered to me by a fan in Vijayapura to the Swamiji and honoured him at the function held before the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. It was a great opportunity for me to do so.”

He kept on harping on the fact that he was a great admirer of the Swamiji. “We discussed in the cabinet to launch a programme in the name of the Swamiji which would be announced in the budget. We want to make his birthplace Veerapura in Magadi taluk of Ramanagara district a model village,” he said.

Reacting to a list of suggestions of former minister V Somanna of BJP, the CM said that he and his cabinet colleagues will not ignore any suggestions.

Almost all the Congress party leaders including Parameshwara, home minister M B Patil, former CMs Siddaramaiah and Veerappa Moily felt that if Bharat Ratna was conferred on the Swamiji the prestige of the award would be enhanced.

Patil, apparently to impress the audience, announced that he would try to get the Nobel prize for Siddaganga Mutt as there was no precedent of conferring it posthumously. “I will do my best through proper documentation to get the award for the mutt as an institution,” he said.

State BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa said that the Swamiji was not just a Bharat Ratna but Vishwa Ratna.