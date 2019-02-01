Home States Karnataka

Greater protection of Hampi sought after 'damaging' video goes viral

A couple of weeks ago, the Times Magazine had listed Hampi World Heritage site as the second must see place in 2019.

Published: 01st February 2019 11:30 PM

The Vishnu temple whose pillars are damaged. (Photo | EPS)

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

BALLARI: A video of a person pushing a pillar of temple ruins, said to be in Hampi, is doing rounds on social media, much to the anger of locals who now demand stepping up of security further.

A couple of weeks ago, the Times Magazine had listed Hampi World Heritage site as the second must see place in 2019. This had created a sense of pride among local people.

However a post, which shows a youth pushing a pillar and damaging it, shared by some people on WhatsApp with a caption in Kannada "They come from somewhere to earn their bread and butter, and destroy our Hampi" has angered the local people.

"This is clearly Hampi. It is a temple of Vishnu behind the famous elephant stable and Lotus Mahal. The tourists need to be more responsible and monuments should be protected constantly," said Racahaiah, a local. 

Rachaiah, a resident of Kamalapur, said: "A similar incident had happened in 2016, where a person damaged the pillars of Achyutha Raya Bazaar. But he was let off, terming him mentally-unsound. This should not happen again. The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) should take more drastic steps considering the popularity and heritage of Hampi."

Eranna Pujar, another resident of Kamalapur, said there should be more awareness among people and authorities concerned should be more cautious to protect the monuments. "Somebody should be at the spot to explain to the visitors on the importance of these monuments," he said.

"The pillar I saw three days ago has now fallen to the ground. Other pillars are in the same condition. Where were these ASI representatives when the incident took place," asked Sharanappa, a businessman at Kamalapura. 

A video has been posted on Instagram by a person, who identifies himself as Ayush, a resident of Bengaluru and a native of Madhya Pradesh, with a caption "hope the officials concerned will act against such people."

Forum mulls protest 

The Vijayanagara Smaraka Samskrithi Samrakshana Sene (VSSS) is planning a protest demanding proper protection to Hampi monuments. "This is not the first time such incidents are happening in Hampi. In 2016, someone damaged pillars at Achyutha Raya Bazaar. The ASI itself demolished pillars at Virupaksha Bazaar," said Vishwanath Malagi, convenor of VSSS.

Saying there are three agencies to protect Hampi, he said none of them has prevented any such incident.

"There is State Archeology Department, Archaeological Survey of India and Hampi World Heritage Management Authority. But none of them are able to protect the monuments.

In addition to these three, Hampi has an exclusive Deputy Superintendent of Police to protect the area, but it has been of no help. When people catch hold of miscreants who damage monuments, they let such people off citing reasons like he was mentally unsound," he said.  

The organisation is planning a major protest demanding adequate protection to the site and monuments, it is said.
 
ASI
 
When contacted, Kalimuthu, Deputy Superintending Archeologist of ASI's Hampi Mini Circle, first denied the incident saying "the place in the video is not Hampi and the pillars are new." However after observing closely and verifying with his staff, he said: "The incident took place in Hampi, but the video is not a recent one. It is an old incident and a complaint was registered with the police in this regard long back."

However, he said: "The video has been posted recently to tarnish the image of the world heritage site as Hampi has recently achieved a unique distinction as the second must see place in the world this year.

This is indeed a handiwork of some mischief makers, who are jealous of Hampi. We will lodge a complaint against those who are behind it."

