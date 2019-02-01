Home States Karnataka

Infosys Foundation to help Pancha Kalyani lake restoration work in Mandya

The restoration project of Pancha Kalyani, an ancient lake in Melukote of Mandya district, was inaugurated on Thursday.

Published: 01st February 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The restoration project of Pancha Kalyani, an ancient lake in Melukote of Mandya district, was inaugurated on Thursday. Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys, will help in the conservation and restoration works of the lake.

The foundation will restore the lake by cleaning the tank, removing silt and waste deposit, ensuring structural and chemical conservation of the lake and a nearby tank called as ‘Ganeshana Honda’ (Ganesh’s pond), reconnecting the existing canals, and building a compound wall.

Sudha Murthy, chairperson of the foundation, said, “Melukote was patronised by the great empires of Hoysala and Vijayanagara, and the Wodeyars of the Kingdom of Mysore. Our ancestors have created several heritage structures which stand testimony to our glorious past and it is our duty to preserve those structures. The restoration project is important to improve the water quality of the lake and bring back balance in the natural ecosystem of Melukote. This endeavour will not only create awareness to preserve but also protect our rich legacy for future generations.”

Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh, who spoke on the occasion, said, “Temple lakes have been a major source of water in this area. As a monument, this temple complex also attracts tourists.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pancha Kalyani Lake Infosys Foundation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp