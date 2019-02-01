Infosys Foundation to help Pancha Kalyani lake restoration work in Mandya

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The restoration project of Pancha Kalyani, an ancient lake in Melukote of Mandya district, was inaugurated on Thursday. Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys, will help in the conservation and restoration works of the lake.

The foundation will restore the lake by cleaning the tank, removing silt and waste deposit, ensuring structural and chemical conservation of the lake and a nearby tank called as ‘Ganeshana Honda’ (Ganesh’s pond), reconnecting the existing canals, and building a compound wall.

Sudha Murthy, chairperson of the foundation, said, “Melukote was patronised by the great empires of Hoysala and Vijayanagara, and the Wodeyars of the Kingdom of Mysore. Our ancestors have created several heritage structures which stand testimony to our glorious past and it is our duty to preserve those structures. The restoration project is important to improve the water quality of the lake and bring back balance in the natural ecosystem of Melukote. This endeavour will not only create awareness to preserve but also protect our rich legacy for future generations.”

Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh, who spoke on the occasion, said, “Temple lakes have been a major source of water in this area. As a monument, this temple complex also attracts tourists.”