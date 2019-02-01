Home States Karnataka

Karanata Government has become nest of confusion: Yeddyurappa on coalition crisis

Yeddyurappa said the state government woke up to the conditions of the people in the drought-hit areas only after the BJP started visiting them.

BJP party president B S Yeddyurappa at the party state-level meeting. BJP National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao and co-in-charge Kiran Maheshwari look on. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “The coalition government has become a ‘nest of confusion’ (gondalada guudu),’’ said BJP state party president B S Yeddyurappa.

The opposition leader, speaking at the inauguration of the of the Lok Sabha election preparation state-level meeting, said that the coalition government had called a budget meeting from February 6 ‘hastily’.

He further attacked them saying their disunity and quarrelling had brought developmental works to a standstill, saying if the government did not wake up from its slumber, the BJP would launch a fierce agitation.  

He also criticised Chief Minister Kumaraswamy and said he spoke ‘lightly’ about the centre releasing Rs 950 plus crore to Karnataka.

“Funds are not being released by the state government and they were playing with the lives of the people.’’ It may be recalled that HD Kumaraswamy criticised the centre for releasing a mere Rs 950 crore for Karnataka while it released about nearly five times more for Maharashtra.

Yeddyurappa said the state government woke up to the conditions of the people in the drought-hit areas only after the BJP started visiting them.

He also claimed that in some of the areas that the coalition government visited, they received a very ‘cold’ response from the people and were even driven back.

About the forecast for the Karnataka parliamentary election, Yeddyurappa said they would win up to 22 seats. “We are strong enough to beat JD(S)-Congress combined. We will do well and give 22 seats from Karnataka to Modiji,’’ he said.

He further added that the party has a strong support base and that their winning chances were bright. He said, "There will be a scramble for party tickets. For some constituencies, there are three to four contenders.”

MODI, SHAH RALLIES

Prime Minister Narender Modi will hold rallies in Hubballi and Haveri on February 10. He will also visit Karnataka on February 19 and 27, but the rally venues are yet to be decided. 

Amit Shah will visit Karnataka in the second and third week of February.

