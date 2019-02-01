Home States Karnataka

Karnataka coalition crisis: HD Revanna dares Congress to field candidates in all 28 Lok Sabha seats in state

Revanna’s remarks challenging the Congress leadership are in line with the stand taken by other leaders from the regional party.

Published: 01st February 2019

Karnataka PWD Minister H D Revanna (File photo)

By Express News Service

HASSAN/BENGALURU: The first family of JD(S) seems to be training its guns on the Congress. After his brother and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and father JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, it was the turn of minister H D Revanna to target coalition partner Congress.

On Thursday, Revanna dared Congress to field its candidates in all 28 Lok Sabha segments in the state during the general elections.

“Our party supremo and the CM will finalize the party candidates for all constituencies,” PWD Minister Revanna told mediapersons.

“Who has tied the hands of Congress leaders? Let them field candidates in all LS constituencies,” he said.

Revanna said they do not have to take Congress leaders’ permission to field his son Prajwal from Hassan LS seat. Gowda had earlier announced that he would vacate the Hassan seat and his grandson Prajwal would contest from there.

“Who is A Manju (Congress) to question the decision of JD(S) leaders? Our leaders are free to take any decision in the interest of the party and its workers. JD(S) may field Deve Gowda, Prajwal or any leader after senior leaders from both the parties take a final decision on seat-sharing,” he said.

Revanna’s remarks challenging the Congress leadership are in line with the stand taken by other leaders from the regional party. The CM had expressed his anger against Congress and had even offered to resign after its leaders went public with their complaints against the coalition government and some even claimed that they still considered Siddaramaiah as their CM.

Soon after, Gowda had accused Siddaramaiah of holding a grudge against him. Both Kumaraswamy and Gowda had asked the Congress to rein in their party leaders. JD(S) leaders seem to be talking tough ahead of their crucial seat-sharing talks with the coalition partner.

Manju, former minister and Congress leader from Hassan, had stated that Congress workers and leaders would not support JD(S) if they fielded Prajwal Revanna from Hassan.

On Thursday, Manju, B Shivaram and other leaders from Hassan told senior Congress leaders that the party should lay claim to the constituency during the seat-sharing talks with JD(S).

Congress leaders from Mandya too are not willing to give up the seat to JD(S).

After meeting the party leaders to discuss poll preparations, former minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said it will be good if the party fields its candidate from Mandya.

Deputy CM G Parameshwara said leaders have expressed their views and a final decision will be taken by the party high command.

