Karnataka coalition tussle: Congress leaders facing humiliation from JD(S), Siddaramaiah tells Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ongoing tussle between the coalition partners in Karnataka has now reached the Congress high command. Senior Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah, have complained about the “humiliation” they are facing from the JD(S) leaders.

But Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s message: Don’t adopt collision course, follow coalition dharma. This message comes as the Lok Sabha polls are around the corner and the high command doesn’t want to rock the coalition boat.

According to sources, Siddaramaiah met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday and explained about the current developments in the state and about statements being issued by leaders from both the parties. Siddaramaiah and State Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao were summoned by Rahul, sources said.

Siddaramaiah reportedly explained to Rahul that Congress leaders in Karnataka were facing humiliation. He told Rahul that their party MLAs were being neglected by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and they were being provoked to issue statements.

Defending the party MLAs, Siddaramaiah told Rahul they were not speaking against the CM or the government and were only talking about lack of development and grants to their constituencies. The duo discussed the need to protect the coalition in view of the LS polls.

Sources said Rahul Gandhi asked Siddaramaiah to direct party leaders in the state to refrain from issuing any statements that can jeopardize the coalition.

On Thursday, during a meeting of Congress leaders from the Old Mysuru region, Siddaramaiah impressed on them the need to work together with the JD(S) in line with the directions issued by Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier this week, Chief MinisterKumaraswamy and JD (S) supremo H D Deve Gowda had asked the Congress leadership to control their legislators.

Upset with some Congress MLAs going public with their complaints, Chief Minister had expressed his anguish and had even offered to resign twice in a span of three days.

Gowda too had stated that they cannot sit quietly, if Congress leaders continue to talk against the Chief Minister.