Lingadal village in Karnataka off liquor for 70 years

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: While many women have descended upon Bengaluru, asking for total ban on

liquor in the state, here is a village where life will go on as usual whether or not prohibition sets in.

Lingadal village in Gadag district of Karnataka has been observing a strict ban on liquor for over 70 years.

Located about 22 km from Gadag city, with a population of 4,000 people, the village houses no liquor store, or even a tea shop, and has not seen any drunken brawl since then.

A team, comprising members of the Gram Panchayat and village elders, ensures punishment for those caught drinking, or even those who enter the village in an inebriated condition. People who go out to consume liquor, do not dare to return home the same night.

The practice after the village witnessed a deadly brawl. Several villagers got into a fight and burnt down a tea stall and arrack shop, which used to be a favourite hangout for many. The elders then made the anti-liquor rule, which continues till date.

Crime rate is low here, Shivappa Toragal, a villager, said.

“This is due to liquor ban. Our elders set these rules even before the country got Independence. We take pride in saying that women married to the men of Lingadal are the happiest,” he said.

Gram Panchayat president Chandbi Doddamani said, “I am lucky that I came here after marriage. My husband is a social worker and helps the place preserve its special status.”

Shekavva Kavalur, a housewife, said, “We face no issues like our husbands coming home drunk.”Villagers still talk about the incident that triggered the rule. Maralusiddappa Dyamannavar (88) saw the fight when he was a boy.

“A few years ago, bootleggers tried to sell alcohol here, but they were warned. No such incident was reported later,” he said.