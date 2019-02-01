Private engineering colleges in Karnataka demand 10 per cent fee hike ahead of CET 2019

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019, private colleges have once again raised their demand for hike in fees.

Representatives of private professional colleges urged the state government for 10 per cent fee hike at a meeting held recently by the state higher education department.

MK Panduranga Setty, secretary, Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA), said, “Last year, the government agreed for 10 % hike initially, but later backtracked and announced only 8% fee hike. This time we are not going to accept it. If the government does not approve 10% hike, we would be forced to approach the court.”

“The fee should be revised every year, and 10% increase should be ensured for engineering courses,” he added.

Panduranga further said, “We are asking for fee hike in view of better facilities at colleges, increase in pay for faculty members and staffers, improved quality of education provided and also placements.”

If the state government agrees to increase the fee for UG engineering courses by 10%, then the fee for CET 2019 would be around Rs 78,000 for government quota seats at private colleges as against Rs 70,200, the fee charged during 2018.

Meanwhile, the fee at government engineering colleges is Rs 18,000, and officials have said that there is no proposal to increase the fee.