We played key role in getting Ravi Pujari: HD Kumaraswamy

The chief minister said he was concerned over the extortion racket running in Karnataka, targetting builders and businessmen and had told senior police officials to check the activities of Ravi Pujari

Published: 01st February 2019 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka played a leading role in getting underworld don Ravi Pujari arrested from Senegal, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said here Friday.

He said the arrest of the don, wanted for many crimes in the state, was affected due to the 'sustained efforts' of Karnataka government officers, with the assistance of the central government and officials of the Indian Embassy at Senegal.

ALSO READ | Notorious underworld don Ravi Pujari detained in Senegal: Reports

Lauding the efforts of Indian Ambassador to Senegal, Rajeev Kumar, Kumaraswamy told reporters that the officer and his subordinates got in touch with the Prime Minister and interior minister of that country and briefed him about the activities of 'the most wanted gangster.

The chief minister said he was concerned over the extortion racket running in Karnataka, targetting builders and businessmen and had told Director General of Police Neelamani Raju and Additional Director General of Police (intelligence) to check the activities of Ravi Pujari.

"Many murders have taken place and many families were orphaned due to the gangster, whose sole objective was to make money through unfair means," Kumaraswamy said.

He said intelligence agencies got information that Pujari was present at a cricket match at Senegal on December 31 last year and closely monitored his activities since then.

They then informed the Indian Ambassdor in Senegal, who got in touch with the Prime Minister of that country The Indian ambassador Rajeev Kumar played a significant role in getting Pujari arrested, the chief minister said.

"He (Pujari) was arrested on January 19. Since then, we have moved ahead rapidly to extradite him with the help of the Central government. In the coming days, we will get more information," the chief minister said.

Kumaraswamy expressed confidence that the entire network would be busted soon.

  • rahulthedumbass
    Please.....the only role you played was keeping your kursi!!
    20 hours ago reply

  • Kiran

    Utter foolish from kumarachamy. .karnataka police cannot operate beyond karnataka. .when such is the case he is talking about Senegal. .only RAW can handle such cases. ..RAW is under centeral agencies. ..why he did show the same intrest in Rashid malabari case? ??..having 37 members of his party and still ruling our karnataka. ..it is irony that such people are in power today. ..
    1 day ago reply
