All-inclusive budget: BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “I want to ask the critics what they have to say about the GDP growth of more than 7.4 per cent. Is this not a factor that indicates the country’s growth and more money with the government?’’ asked Mr B S Yeddyurappa, state BJP president.

He called it “all-inclusive and all-pervasive”, with focus and thrust on infrastructural development, which has tremendous potential to spur growth, besides taking concrete and meaningful steps to protect the interests of farmers and other social sectors.

He said the budget balances the day-to-day needs of the masses, and is also development-oriented. This is a pro-people budget in the real and true sense of the word. In regard to FDI inflows, he said, “The finance minister had shut the mouths of the critics.” He called the budget a “meticulously-thought out, comprehensive and cogent budget, only because of the prudent economic management undertaken in the last four years.”

He said the budget must be celebrated and pointed out the benefits -- “farmers receiving Rs 6,000 per annum, OROP scheme, tax exemption of Rs 6.5 lakh, houses for the poor in the next

three-years increase in EPF and LPG connection to 8 crore beneficiaries.’’