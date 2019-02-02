Home States Karnataka

All-inclusive budget: BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa

He said the budget balances the day-to-day needs of the masses, and is also development-oriented.

Published: 02nd February 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “I want to ask the critics what they have to say about the GDP growth of more than 7.4 per cent. Is this not a factor that indicates the country’s growth and more money with the government?’’ asked Mr B S Yeddyurappa, state BJP president.

He called it “all-inclusive and all-pervasive”, with focus and thrust on infrastructural development, which has tremendous potential to spur growth, besides taking concrete and meaningful steps to protect the interests of farmers and other social sectors.

He said the budget balances the day-to-day needs of the masses, and is also development-oriented. This is a pro-people budget in the real and true sense of the word. In regard to FDI inflows, he said, “The finance minister had shut the mouths of the critics.” He called the budget a “meticulously-thought out, comprehensive and cogent budget, only because of the prudent economic management undertaken in the last four years.”

He said the budget must be celebrated and pointed out the benefits -- “farmers receiving Rs 6,000 per annum, OROP scheme, tax exemption of Rs 6.5 lakh,  houses for the poor in the next
three-years increase in EPF and LPG connection to 8 crore beneficiaries.’’

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp