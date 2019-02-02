Home States Karnataka

Coalition government yet to start talks on Lok Sabha seats: Siddaramaiah

Speaking to reporters at the airport here on his way to attend a programme at Manjanady, he said it was quite natural for many aspirants to seek seats in their region of influence.

Published: 02nd February 2019 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

By PTI

MANGALURU: The ruling Congress-JD(S) combine in Karnataka has not yet begun discussions on seat sharing for the coming Lok Sabha polls, former Chief Minister Siddramaiah said Saturday.

He said leaders of both parties would sit together and formulate guidelines for seat sharing.

Siddaramaiah ridiculed BJPs criticism that the state has two chief ministers at present, saying the BJP had three chief ministers during their tenure and still could not complete their term.

Several of their leaders had criminal cases filed against them during the period, he said.

