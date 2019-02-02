Dwindling aides in Udupi, Mangaluru led to gangster Ravi Pujari’s fall

Prakash Samaga By

Express News Service

UDUPI: Ravi Pujari, from Nergi village in Malpe of Udupi district, began his criminal journey in Mumbai. He was earlier introduced to gangster Chhota Rajan by don Sadhu Shetty from Paniyoor in Udupi district, in the 1990s. He made extortion his livelihood and threatened realtors and rich professionals in Mangaluru and Udupi.

With a number of his trusted lieutenants dwindling in the coastal districts around 2005, Pujari’s underworld activities took a hit. He later hired henchmen from Bihar, but couldn’t continue with his business for long.

The last extortion bid took place in December 2017, when two persons, later identified as Pujari’s associates, opened fire at a cloth store belonging to one M Sanjeev Shetty on Car Street in Mangaluru.

Another name often associated with Ravi Pujari was that of Hemanth Pujari. However, his whereabouts are now not known.

P Harishchandra, who was DySP at IGP (Western Range) office in Mangaluru, and retired in 2014, said,

"He would call businessmen, rich people and demand money to the tune of Rs 2 crore. However, he would agree even for Rs 1 lakh. His extortion bid can be likened to begging from rich people. Later on, he started taking credit for crimes of others,” he said.

The reasons for his downfall were many. Police started taking strong action against his henchmen, and in Mangaluru, Kali Yogish separated from Pujari, which could be the biggest setback.

The arrest of his aide Akash Shetty by the anti-extortion cell of Mumbai Police, in a village in Mangaluru, and that of William Rodrigues, another aide, could have finally led police to Pujari.