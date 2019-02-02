Home States Karnataka

Dwindling aides in Udupi, Mangaluru led to gangster Ravi Pujari’s fall

The last extortion bid took place in December 2017, when two persons, later identified as Pujari’s associates, opened fire at a cloth store belonging to one M Sanjeev Shetty on Car Street in Mangaluru

Published: 02nd February 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Ravi Pujari

Sketch of Ravi Pujari.

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: Ravi Pujari, from Nergi village in Malpe of Udupi district, began his criminal journey in Mumbai. He was earlier introduced to gangster Chhota Rajan by don Sadhu Shetty from Paniyoor in Udupi district, in the 1990s. He made extortion his livelihood and threatened realtors and rich professionals in Mangaluru and Udupi.

With a number of his trusted lieutenants dwindling in the coastal districts around 2005, Pujari’s underworld activities took a hit. He later hired henchmen from Bihar, but couldn’t continue with his business for long.

The last extortion bid took place in December 2017, when two persons, later identified as Pujari’s associates, opened fire at a cloth store belonging to one M Sanjeev Shetty on Car Street in Mangaluru.

Another name often associated with Ravi Pujari was that of Hemanth Pujari. However, his whereabouts are now not known.

P Harishchandra, who was DySP at IGP (Western Range) office in Mangaluru, and retired in 2014, said,

"He would call businessmen, rich people and demand money to the tune of Rs 2 crore. However, he would agree even for Rs 1 lakh. His extortion bid can be likened to begging from rich people. Later on, he started taking credit for crimes of others,” he said.

The reasons for his downfall were many. Police started taking strong action against his henchmen,  and in Mangaluru, Kali Yogish separated from Pujari, which could be the biggest setback.

The arrest of his aide Akash Shetty by the anti-extortion cell of Mumbai Police, in a village in Mangaluru, and that of William Rodrigues, another aide, could have finally led police to Pujari.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp