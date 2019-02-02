Home States Karnataka

Free schooling to be extended to orphans too?

The state government which announced the free education for girls students from KG to PG is now mulling free education for Orphan children.

Published: 02nd February 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 07:47 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government which announced the free education for girls students from KG to PG is now mulling free education for Orphan children. This is one of the major proposals submitted by state higher education department to the Chief Minister, requesting to consider this in the upcoming state budget. According to the proposal, the ‘free education for orphans’ will include both boys and girls.

During the academic year 2018-19, state government implemented free education for girl students at government institutions. It was available till Post Graduate level, and recently the higher education department asked all government colleges to send the details of girl students, to make the necessary reimbursements.

Speaking about the proposal of providing free education to orphans, a senior official from higher education department said, “There are many children sheltered at orphanages. We have yet to get the exact data of these children. However we have submitted a proposal, hoping that the same will be considered in the budget by the Chief Minister.”

What inspired this?

During the academic year 2017-18, a girl got a seat at Bangalore University for a Post Graduate course, but she was unable to pay the fee. This came to the notice of the then registrar of Bangalore University, who is now the special officer of state higher education minister GT Devegowda. Later, the then registrar of BU considered this a special case, and placed this before the syndicate meeting where it had decided to waive off her fee and provide free education. Getting to know about this particular case at Bangalore University, state higher education minister discussed the same with officials of the department and proposed to come up with a scheme to help orphan children.

