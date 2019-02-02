Gangster Ravi Pujari was working as restaurateur Antony Fernandes in Senegal  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nabbing Ravi Pujari, alias Antony Fernandes, is the stuff of Bollywood flicks. For the Karnataka police, the tracking and arrest of the fugitive don on January 19 in Dakar, the capital of Senegal, in West Africa, is a feather in the cap.

Pujari, who made frequent extortion calls to a businessman in India, was arrested from a salon in Dakar. Armed police in three vehicles swooped down on the salon and detained him.

Confirming the arrest, state police said that efforts to track the don intensified after CM HD Kumaraswamy directed senior officers to track him down.

Chief of state intelligence ADGP Amar Kumar Pandey started operations to trace Pujari in June last year. As there was no information about him, National Crime Record Bureau in Delhi was contacted and through it, Interpol was approached and a Red Corner Notice issued against Pujari.

“It was found that he mostly travelled in West African countries such as Burkina Faso, Guinea, Ivory Coast and Senegal. It was also revealed that he was running restaurants there. He had obtained valid documents to live in those countries, under the name of Antony Fernandes.

ADGP Pandey was constantly being updated about his movement, and once he was moved to Dakar in Senegal, Pandey communicated it to Rajeev Kumar, Indian Ambassador to Senegal. He took up the matter with the Ministry of Interior and President’s office.”

Exterior Minister Aly Ngouille Nbiaye directed that Pujari be arrested and extradited to India. Accordingly, the Dakar police mounted surveillance on Pujari’s house.

On January 19, he was arrested and produced before a judge. On January 21, his arrest and extradition was confirmed.

Thanking the Senegal government and officials involved, the Karnataka police said it was difficult to trace him.

“Through his henchmen here, he used to collect phone numbers of targets — actors, politicians, businessman, jewellers, doctors and others — and make extortion calls,” said a release.

Pujari evaded arrest for almost 2 decades

Bengaluru: The coordinated efforts of the state and Central agencies have put an end to the run of fugitive don Ravi Pujari, who managed to evade arrest for almost two decades.

Pujari’s name first emerged in the investigation of the murder case of builder Subbaraju in Bengaluru in 2001.

Believed to be absconding in Australia, Pujari has since extorted many businessmen.

“He used his men to carry out firing on those who did not pay heed to his extortion demands,” said a senior cop.

An officer said that they had traced his movements to Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso country in West Africa in 2010.