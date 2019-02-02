Home States Karnataka

Greens move Karnataka HC against felling of 22,000 trees for highway widening

The NH4-A passes through the reserve forest and elephant reserve in core areas of Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary.

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court. (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Environmentalist Suresh Heblikar and two others have filed a public interest litigation in the Karnataka High Court, seeking directions to stop felling of about 22,000 trees for widening of NH4-A from Khanapur to Londa in Belagavi.

Hearing the petition, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar ordered notice to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Karnataka and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Comments

