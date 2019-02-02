Home States Karnataka

Karnataka political crisis: All our MLAs are with us, says senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah said that none of his party legislators are dissatisfied and countered questions on the missing MLAs.

Published: 02nd February 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing optimism that four “disgruntled” Congress MLAs would be back for the budget session, former CM Siddaramaiah said, “They are all with us.’’

Siddaramaiah said that none of his party legislators are dissatisfied and countered questions on the missing MLAs. “Have any of these four MLAs said they would join another party? Remember, they (BJP) have offered `50 crore to each of our legislators,’’ he said.

It may be recalled that MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi, Ashok Kumathalli, Umesh Jadhav and Nagendra did not turn up for the Congress Legislature Party meeting. All four were served notices to appear in person before Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah said his supporters were urging him to contest from Mysuru parliamentary seat, but he indicated that he prefers to remain in the state.

He said there has been no discussion with the JD(S) so far on seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha poll.

