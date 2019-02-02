Home States Karnataka

Not giving up Mandya seat, Congress can field Sumalatha: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Stating that the party has not taken any decision yet, the CM also said his actor-son Nikhil’s name is being unnecessarily being dragged in. 

Published: 02nd February 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka​ CM Kumaraswamy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as some Congress leaders are demanding that the party field late actor Ambareesh’s wife Sumalatha from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming LS polls, CM H D Kumaraswamy on Friday ruled out any possibility of giving up the seat.

“The party cannot go against the wishes of its workers. If the Congress wants, it can give ticket to Sumalatha,” Kumaraswamy said.

Stating that the party has not taken any decision yet, the CM said his actor-son Nikhil’s name is being unnecessarily being dragged in. 

“We have not even discussed his candidature. If we want, we will field him,” he said.

Congress leaders from Mandya had requested party leaders to field Sumalatha, which is currently represented in the Lok Sabha by L Shivarame Gowda of the JD(S).

Meanwhile, PWD Minister H D Revanna reiterated that the JD(S) is ready for a three-corner fight.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H D Kumaraswamy Sumalatha Ambareesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp