Not giving up Mandya seat, Congress can field Sumalatha: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as some Congress leaders are demanding that the party field late actor Ambareesh’s wife Sumalatha from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming LS polls, CM H D Kumaraswamy on Friday ruled out any possibility of giving up the seat.

“The party cannot go against the wishes of its workers. If the Congress wants, it can give ticket to Sumalatha,” Kumaraswamy said.

Stating that the party has not taken any decision yet, the CM said his actor-son Nikhil’s name is being unnecessarily being dragged in.

“We have not even discussed his candidature. If we want, we will field him,” he said.

Congress leaders from Mandya had requested party leaders to field Sumalatha, which is currently represented in the Lok Sabha by L Shivarame Gowda of the JD(S).

Meanwhile, PWD Minister H D Revanna reiterated that the JD(S) is ready for a three-corner fight.